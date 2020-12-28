Watch: Former Card Terry Rozier Posterizes Kevin Durant

The former Louisville men’s basketball standout made one of the top players of the young NBA season on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE - Former Louisville men’s basketball standout Terry Rozier is having an incredibly hot start to the 2020-21 NBA season. The point guard is averaging 26.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game through the first three games of the season for the Charlotte Hornets, including scoring a career-high 42 points while setting the NBA record for three-pointers made in a season opener with 10.

And on Sunday night, the sixth-year player made one of the top players of the young season.

In the third quarter of the Hornets’ 106-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Rozier threw down a vicious tomahawk slam over perennial All-Star and former league MVP Kevin Durant.

After securing a rebound, teammate Gordon Hayward threw a nearly full-court pass to Rozier on the fast break. Durant gave chase from outside the Hornets’ lane, but was met at the rim with authority by Rozier.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard signed a three-year, $58 million contract with Charlotte as a free agent prior to the 2019-20 season, and has averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists with the Hornets since joining. Over his first four years in the league as a member of the Boston Celtics, he averaged 7.7, 3.6 and 2.3 in each respective category.

He was drafted by the Celtics with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following a two year career at Louisville. In his sophomore season with the Cardinals, the Youngstown, Oh. native averaged 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, and was named a member of the All-ACC Second Team.

