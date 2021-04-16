Dana Evans Talks Getting Selected in 2021 WNBA Draft

(Photo of Dana Evans: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Thursday night, former Louisville women's basketball guard Dana Evans became the 14th Cardinal to ever be selected in the WNBA Draft, going to the Dallas Wings with the No. 13 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft.

The Gary, Ind. native departs Louisville not only as one of the top players in school history, but one of the most decorated. She is a two-time ACC Player of the Year, and is one of three Cardinals to ever be named a First Team AP All-American (Angel McCoughtry, Asia Durr).

Evans took time to meet with both the national media immediately after the draft, as well as local media the next morning. Below is the transcript from both press conferences:

National Media:

I know it was a longer wait than maybe I think anybody expected for you, but what was that moment like for you surrounded by your family and friends, to hear your name called?

It was a big moment for me. I was still blessed for the opportunity to get drafted and everything. But like I said, I just use everything as motivation, so that's just another thing added to the list.

You mentioned the motivation. I know you're motivated by a lot of things, but how does this motivate you more going into the WNBA?

I can't even put into words how much it motivates me. I told somebody that I'm ready to just get in the gym tonight. I kind of feel disrespected, overlooked, but that's just been my career, my path and my journey. That's just my story.

What was the moment like? Obviously you were disappointed, but when you finally got your name called, what was the first thing that you kind of thought, and what was the moment like between you and your parents?

It was a great moment. Like I said, it's a dream come true regardless of what number I went or how it went. Still a dream come true. I'm super excited for the opportunity. I thank Dallas for taking a chance on me and picking me. I think that's huge, and I'm excited to help in any way I can.

The Dallas president called you the steal of the draft and he kind of talked about they kept thinking, Oh, my gosh, we're going to get her. Have you talked to them, and what was the message that they told you?

Yes, I did get a chance to talk to Greg Bibb and I was super excited. He just said to use it as motivation and just be ready to produce and be ready to play. I'm excited.

I know Dallas has several picks, several newcomers. How is your mentality different going into your professional career than it was say going into your senior year, and what kind of things are going to make you stand out in training camp?

I would just say my intensity, my will to work, my will to win in any drill or scrimmage or game makes me stand out. Just being a presence on the floor, being a pest on the offensive and defensive end and just doing what I do best. Stick to what I've been doing. It's been working for me.

Being able to score on all three levels is huge in the game now. Can you talk about your ability to score on all three levels and how you feel that that ability is going to impact the WNBA?

I think it's huge. I think that's big. I think it's something that you should always have in your tools going to the next level. Obviously, I'm not the biggest, I'm not the tallest on the court, but I think I'm feisty and I think I find a way to get it down.

So just carry over what I've learned in my college years and everything like that and just go with it.

Do you have a dream matchup in mind? And my second question is this is more of a fun thing, you're going to be in a video game. Can you talk about that? I think that's something unique.

Well, first, I will say every team I play, every chance I get, I'm looking forward to it. Like I said, I kind of do feel disrespected, feel overlooked, but that's just the journey that I've been taking over my career, period, so it's nothing that I'm ashamed of or going to shy away from. I'm ready for the challenges. I'm ready to prove people wrong that sort of doubted me.

And the second question, I think that's amazing. I'm super excited about that. I don't really play the video games as much, but I'm sure my brother will love it.

You got the nickname Mittens growing up. Can Dallas expect you to stand up to that nickname on defense?

Yes, that's something I think got overlooked a lot in college. I don't think it got talked about as much. But that's something I can bring to a team, and I think I will bring it to Dallas.

I notice you have great, great vision with the ball and your passing kind of gets overlooked, as well. Do you go out with the intention of setting up your teammates with good shots?

Yeah, think that also gets overlooked a lot. People never talk about that. I think I got 100 assists every year and I think I've averaged about four assists a game. I think people just see me as a scorer, but I think I'm more than that.

I'm curious, as a smaller guard, what it means to head to a team where Moriah Jefferson plays. She's really shown that it is possible to not just make this league but thrive in this league playing as a smaller guard. Has her game served in any way as a pattern for yours when you think about the way in which you want to contribute at the next level?

I'll just say sort of me watching Crystal [Dangerfield] last year and seeing her thrive in the league, because she's not a huge guard, either. We pretty much play the same. So seeing her thrive just gave me more confidence.

I'm always ready for a challenge, so I'm not afraid or anything like that. I'm excited. I'm excited to take on something new and face new challenges.

You've been an elite three-point shooter throughout your time at Louisville, as well, so it allows you to expand the floor, obviously. Do you think that gives you an extra couple of steps even at the next level? Is that part of what will help you become an elite finisher at the next level, as well?

Yes, I think the three-pointer helps me a lot with my speed because teams can't back off of me because I shoot the ball well. So you have to play me honest. If you come up too much, then I can blow by you with my speed. So just being to utilize the tools that I have and just being ready.

Local Media:

(On if it has finally hit her that she is officially a pro)

It did feel good. I must say I'm blessed to be given the opportunity to play at the professional level, and given an opportunity. That's all I needed, and I'll take advantage of it. It feels still a little surreal, but I'm excited.



(On if it felt different getting in the gym to workout after the draft the night before)

Yeah, it felt good to get in the gym. It cleared my mind in a way. It always makes me relax, make me smile again. But like I said, I am really grateful for the opportunity. But if you know me, you know I'll use this as motivation, and I'll add it to something that I'll look forward to. Take a picture of it, remember it forever, and go from there. I'm trying to figure out if I were number 13, figure that out. You know me.



(On if she had any indication base on talks with teams that she would slide out of the first round)

No, that was never the plan. That never crossed my mind, that never was brought up. But like I said, God doesn't make mistakes. I was selected in the second round, first pick, for a reason. I'm still proud to be me. I'm sure a lot of girls wish that they were able to hear their name, or see their name, so I'm still real thankful for the opportunity.



(On how her parents we reacting to her draft slide)

I just tried to stay as calm as possible, because I know my parents were freaking out besides me, I could just feel that. I just kept saying in my mind, :I'll be fine, I'll get picked. I don't know when, but it'll happen. We'll see my name". It was actually me kind of making them calm this time, instead of them calming me down. I see a lot of mature growth in myself as a person, being able to just sit there and keep waiting when I didn't expect to.



(On if her perceived mature growth while waiting to be drafted was her biggest takeaway during the whole process)

It caught me off guard, it did. But it's another way to keep me wanting to get better, to keep me hungry, to keep me ready to just attack every obstacle that's thrown to me, and be willing to do whatever I got to do.



(On if she's had a chance to talk to any of her new teammates yet)

No, I haven't got a chance to talk to any of them yet. I know Ty Harris, so that wouldn't be a problem. I've played against pretty much everybody on that team, like Arike (Ogunbowale) I've played against her - really good player, I played against Satou Sabally. I'm pretty familiar with the team.

(On if she's excited about her potential fit on a young Wings roster)

Yes, I'm really excited. I think we have a really talented roster. I think we have a lot of different pieces, picking up on Charli (Collier), Awak (Kuier) and Chelsea (Dundee) in the first round. I think we have some pieces, and I think we got a lot of different pieces. People can do different things here and there, a lot of people can handle for the ball, a lot of people could pass it - like Ty Harris can pass the ball really well. Now they have a post president, a few rookie posts. So I think we have a really, really talented team.



(On what kind of feedback she received in regards to her shooting)

I just kind of stick to my routine. I think that's been working for me. Just being in the gym, staying hungry, willing to get better.



(On how she feels about her chances to make the 12-player roster after training camp)

I think I have a really good chance. I just have to show my whole arsenal. I have to show my whole game, because it is a lot of talent over there. But I have to be confident in myself, and believe in myself, and know that the work that I've been putting in is going to pay off. Just continue to trusting God, and trust in his process.



(On if she knows when she'll be leaving for Dallas, and what her plan is until then)

I'm pretty sure I'll be leaving Sunday (Apr. 18). Stay in the gym as much as I can.

(On what her selection says about Louisville's women's basketball program)

It means a lot, but it does say a lot about the program itself. It definitely continues to grow, and get better and better every year developing great players. I think the coaches take pride in developing their players, and helping their players reach their goals like I did last night. It speaks a lot about Coach (Jeff) Walz, (Sam) Purcell, (Stephanie) Norman, JP (Pineda), how they run that program, and things that they're doing - willing to help their players get better and reach their goals.

