Top-20 Guard Darius Adams Receives Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has added yet another elite Class of 2025 target to their big board.
La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere shooting guard Darius Adams announced Monday that he has received a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals.
Adams holds nearly 20 offers, with UConn, Kansas, Alabama, Texas and others also in the mix. He has also taken unofficial visits to Indiana, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
The 6-foot-4, 165-pound guard is regarded as a top-20 prospect in three of the four major recruiting services, peaking as high as the No. 16 recruit in the cycle according to Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as a five-star prospect, and places him as the No. 18 player in the nation.
Whether it was during the high school season or the offseason circuits, Adams made his presence known. He averaged 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for La Lumiere, being named a Junior All-American honorable mention by MaxPreps. He helped guid LaLu to a 23-5 record, and the No. 9 final national ranking.
With the PSA Cardinals out on the Nike EYBL circuit, he put his efforts as a scorer on full display. He averaged 15.0 points across 13 games, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent on three-point attempts. He's currently 28th in the EYBL in scoring.
Adams is now the 19th Class of 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville, with most offers coming in the last two-plus months following head coach Pat Kelsey's hiring.
(Photo of Darius Adams via La Lumiere Athletics)
