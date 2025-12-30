Louisville OL Carter Guillaume to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football offensive lineman Carter Guillaume plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game that I love," Guillaume said in a graphic posted to Twitter/X. "I am deeply grateful to my coaches and teammates for the experiences and lessons over the past year. I will forever cherish the support and community of Louisville."

Guillaume is the eighth Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the Cardinals' win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl last Tuesday. He's also the 11th scholarship player overall to announce their intent to transfer.

Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until this Friday, Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman spent his true freshman campaign in 2024 with Southeast Missouri (SEMO), where he was an FCS Freshman All-American. Not only did he start all 13 games at left guard for the Redhawks, he did not allow a single sack and gave up just 10 total pressure across a whopping 707 pass block snaps and 1,012 blocking snaps overall. His pass block snap total led all of the FCS, while his overall offensive snap total came in at eighth.

Last offseason, the Louisville native and St. Xavier alum hit the transfer portal to return home and play for the Cardinals. However, he only saw action in two games this past season, playing 10 snaps at left guard in the season opener vs. Eastern Kentucky and just one in the next game against James Madison.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Carter Guillaume via University of Louisville Athletics)

