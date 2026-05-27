Report: Date Set for 2026-27 Louisville-Kentucky Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This upcoming season's matchup between the Louisville and Kentucky men's basketball program is reportedly getting moved back to a much more traditional spot on the calendar.

The annual Battle of the Bluegrass between the Cardinals and Wildcats, will take place at Rupp Arena on Saturday, December 12, according to the Lexington-Herald Leader's Ben Roberts. The tip-off time and specific television designation was not disclosed, although Roberts reported that it will be on one of the channels with the ESPN family of networks.

It's an adjustment closer to how the Louisville-Kentucky rivalry has typically been scheduled following a deviation from the norm in 2025-26. Last season's Battle of the Bluegrass from the KFC Yum! Center took place on November 11, which was the earliest in a season that the in-state rivals had ever faced each other. Since the rivalry became an annual matchup in the mid-1980's, it has traditionally been scheduled around Christmas and New Year's Day.

Pat Kelsey is 1-1 in his first two seasons against Kentucky as the head coach at Louisville. The Wildcats won 93-85 in Rupp Arena during the 2024-25 season, while the Cardinals claimed a 96-88 decision last season to snap a three-game losing streak in the series. Louisville has not won back-to-back games against Kentucky since winning the 2007-08 and 2008-09 showdowns, and have lost the last eight meetings in Rupp Arena. UK leads the overall series 40-18.

As it currently stands, Louisville is in great shape to potentially buck those two trends. Headlined by Kansas big man Flory Bidunga and Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad, the Cardinals' six-man transfer haul is the top-ranked portal class in the sport. Not to mention they bring back Adrian Wooley, and welcome in five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr. as part of their three-man high school recruiting class.

As a result, Louisville is tabbed as the No. 14 team in CBS Sports' recent updated way-too-early preseason top 25 rankings. Meanwhile, Kentucky, who does return center Malachi Moreno and welcomes transfer guards Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins, is not ranked.

Louisville's non-conference schedule is still a work in progress, but is starting to come together. They'll also play at Memphis, neutral site matchups against Baylor and Cincinnati, and vs. a to-be-determined opponent in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Cardinals will also play at least three games in the Player's Era Men's Championship in Las Vegas, starting with a showdown with Texas Tech.

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(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Mark Konezny - Imagn Images)