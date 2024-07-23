Louisville Makes Top Nine for 2025 Guard Davion Hannah
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is one step closer to landing one of the top prospects in the Class of 2025.
Davion Hannah, a guard who is set to play his final high school season at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy, announced his list of top nine schools on Monday with the Cardinals making the cut. Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan State, NC State, Ohio State, Pitt, Wisconsin and Xavier are also in the running.
Louisville has made a lot of progress in a short amount of time with Hannah's recruitment. The Cardinals only officially extended him a scholarship offer back on June 12, and are already in his top schools. He will also be taking an official visit this fall to the Cardinals on September 7.
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound shooting guard is a consensus four-star prospect by the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 27 prospect in the nation according to Rivals. He is regarded as the No. 4 combo guard and 29th-ranked recruit in the cycle per the 247Sports Composite.
Hannah spent the first three years of his high school career at Glendale (Wisc.) Nicolet. As a junior, he averaged 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, helping guide the Knights to a 24-5 record and a berth in the WIAA state semifinals.
Hannah has also had a standout showing out on the offseason circuits. Playing in the Nike EYBL, he put up 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 12 games for Team Herro. He also was named a top performer at the NBPA Top 100 camp.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 23 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of Davion Hannah: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal)
