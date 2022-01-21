Louisville G/F Dre Davis 'Expected' to Play vs. Notre Dame

The sophomore wing missed the previous game vs. Boston College due to an ankle injury.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When Louisville takes the floor against Notre Dame in hopes of capturing a victory for Russ Smith's jersey retirement, the Cardinals will very likely return to full strength.

Guard/forward Dre Davis, who was forced to miss the previous game against Boston College due to an ankle injury, is "expected" to play against the Fighting Irish, according to head coach Chris Mack.

Davis suffered a right ankle injury during Tuesday's practice, just one day before the Cardinals' matchup with the Eagles. Louisville won that game 67-54 to snap a three-game losing streak.

Davis began the 2021-22 season as a starter for the Cardinals, cracking the starting five in Louisville's first 12 games of the year. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing averaged 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a starter.

The sophomore had spent his last five games coming off the bench heading into the game against BC. However, he still remained productive as he averaged 8.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game during that span, including a pair of 13-point performances.

Davis' best game of the season came in Louisville's fourth game of the year against Detroit Mercy, when he had a season-high 18 points and career-high nine rebounds. He is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the season, as well as shooting 42.1 percent from the floor and 23.3 percent on three-point attempts.

Tipoff between the Cardinals and Fighting Irish is set for Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Dre Davis: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter