Louisville '22 Commit Devin Ree Signs Letter of Intent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just three days after giving his verbal pledge to the Louisville men's basketball program, the Cardinals have received a signed National Letter of Intent from Class of 2022 commit Devin Ree, the program announced Tuesday.

"Devin is a tall wing who can really score the ball and defend," head coach Kenny Payne said in a release. "His length on both sides of the ball will cause opponents problems. He is a high character person who has played with other great players and has been coached by Hall of Famer Steve Smith at Oak Hill, which means he understands winning. We are very happy and proud to have him as a Cardinal."

Ree had been committed to the Tigers since December of 2020 and had signed his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period last November, but requested to be released from his NLI in mid March following Will Wade's firing. Payne immediately inserted the Cards into the mix, offering Ree a scholarship back on Mar. 30, and hosting him for an official visit two weekends ago.

Originally hailing from Terry, Miss., which is located roughly 90 miles from Payne's hometown of Laurel, Miss., the 6-foot-8, 185-pound small forward was one of the top prospects in the state of Mississippi. He had an extremely productive junior year for Terry HS, averaging 23.2 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Last summer, Ree transferred to perennial powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. His role and overall production took a hit, averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, but he still put on display his shooting prowess. In 32 total games, he shot 48.1 percent from the field, 44.7 percent on threes, and 84.6 percent on free throws.

Ree is the No. 75 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. He was ranked as high as the No. 53 prospect in the class prior to his transfer to Oak Hill.

Louisville has just six returners from last season in Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, Jae'Lyn Withers, J.J. Traynor and Roosevelt Wheeler. So far, the Cardinals have added Ree, fellow 2022 prospect Kamari Lands and former Tennessee big man Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to the fold for the 2022-23 season.

(Photo of Devin Ree via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter