Report: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz Agree to Five-Year, $195 Million Extension

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

SALT LAKE CITY - Former University of Louisville shooting guard and NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell has agreed with the Utah Jazz to a five-year, $195 million designated rookie max extension, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is guaranteed for $163 million, and meeting the All-NBA criteria for each season could increase it to the full $195 million, according to Wojnarowski.

The 2019-20 season marked the first time in Mitchell's career that he was named an NBA All-Star, and it was for good reason. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound guard set career-highs all across the board; averaging 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 44.9% from the field & 36.6% on three-point attempts in 69 regular season games.

Once the 2020 NBA Playoffs began inside the Orlando, Fla. 'bubble', Mitchell switched into high gear. During Game 1 of the Jazz's opening round series against the Denver Nuggets, the Greenwich, CT. native scored a career-high 57 points. He became the youngest player to score 50+ in a playoff game since Michael Jordan's 63 vs. the Celtics in 1986, and it was the third-highest playoff scoring game behind MJ's 63 and Elgin Baylor's 61 in the 1962 NBA Finals also against the Celtics.

While Utah lost the series to Denver, it was not due to Mitchell's efforts. He averaged 36.3 points per game during the seven-game series, and became just the third player in NBA history to have a pair of 50-point games in a single playoff series (Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson).

Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, only to be traded to the Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.

