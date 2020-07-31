Class of 2021 forward Eric Van Der Heijden commits to Louisville

The University of Louisville men's basketball program continues to remain hot out on the recruiting trail, as four-star Class of 2021 forward Eric Van Der Heijden announced Friday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

The Raleigh, NC native had recently included Louisville in his Top 10 schools, and chose them over Iowa, Wake Forest, Texas, Providence, Ole Miss, Maryland, Marquette, Clemson and Cincinnati.

This was a recruitment that escalated extraordinarily quickly. Van Der Heijden was only extended an offer by Louisville back on June 18, and named the Cards in his top schools less than two weeks later.

A 6-foot-9 and 205-pound prospect, he is the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 72 player in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Calling Van Der Heijden versatile would be an understatement. He passes incredibly well, has solid agility and also shoots the ball at a high caliber. Of course with his frame, he also nabs his fair share of rebounds and is a good finisher down low in the post.

In his junior year for Millbrook, he averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists. 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over 24 games played. He also shot 46% from the field, 45% from three-point range and 75% from the free throw line.

Following Van Der Heijden's commitment, the Cardinals now sport a four-man '21 recruiting class. He joins point guards Bobby Pettiford Jr. & El Ellis and small forward Bryce Hopkins.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp