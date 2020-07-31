Louisville Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Class of 2021 forward Eric Van Der Heijden commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program continues to remain hot out on the recruiting trail, as four-star Class of 2021 forward Eric Van Der Heijden announced Friday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

The Raleigh, NC native had recently included Louisville in his Top 10 schools, and chose them over Iowa, Wake Forest, Texas, Providence, Ole Miss, Maryland, Marquette, Clemson and Cincinnati.

This was a recruitment that escalated extraordinarily quickly. Van Der Heijden was only extended an offer by Louisville back on June 18, and named the Cards in his top schools less than two weeks later.

A 6-foot-9 and 205-pound prospect, he is the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina and the No. 72 player in the Class of 2021 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Calling Van Der Heijden versatile would be an understatement. He passes incredibly well, has solid agility and also shoots the ball at a high caliber. Of course with his frame, he also nabs his fair share of rebounds and is a good finisher down low in the post.

In his junior year for Millbrook, he averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists. 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over 24 games played. He also shot 46% from the field, 45% from three-point range and 75% from the free throw line.

Following Van Der Heijden's commitment, the Cardinals now sport a four-man '21 recruiting class. He joins point guards Bobby Pettiford Jr. & El Ellis and small forward Bryce Hopkins.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville offense seeking a higher level of production

Louisville averaged 33.1 points and 447.3 yards per game in its eight-win season a year ago

samdraut

Carlik Jones ready for leadership role for Louisville

Guard joins Louisville as a graduate transfer from Radford

samdraut

Vince Tyra Exploring Louisville Football's 2020 Non-Conference Options

Under the new scheduling model instituted by the ACC, Louisville Football now has one non-conference game for 2020. With the Kentucky Wildcats no longer on the table, who gets it?

Matthew McGavic

UofL AD Vince Tyra Now Has a "High Level of Optimism" Surrounding 2020 Football Season

With the ACC unveiling their new scheduling model for the upcoming football season, Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra is a lot more confident that the Cards can have a "quasi-normal" season.

Matthew McGavic

Breaking Down Louisville's Updated 2020 Football Schedule

With the ACC moving to a new scheduling model for the 2020 football season, let's take a look at how that affects the Louisville Cardinals - as well as their chances to end up in Charlotte.

Matthew McGavic

Former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson Named as No. 1 Player on NFL Top 100 List

Former Louisville quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has been chosen by his peers as the top player currently in the National Football League.

Matthew McGavic

ACC Moves to 10 + 1 2020 Football Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced a new schedule for the upcoming 2020 Football season, which has major implications for the Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Javian Hawkins and Tutu Atwell measured by how they play

Running back and wide receiver key contributors to Louisville offense

samdraut

Louisville Granted 45-Day Extension to Respond to Notice of Allegations

Louisville has received a 45-day extension from the NCAA to respond to the Notice of Allegations levied against the men's basketball program back in May.

Matthew McGavic

Notebook: Louisville Men's Basketball Returns to Summer Workouts

Cardinals participating in coach-led practices for several weeks before the end of summer classes

samdraut