Louisville Signee Eric Van Der Heijden Reopens Recruitment

The power forward is decommitting from the Cardinals following the departure of assistant coach Dino Gaudio.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

(Photo of Eric Van Der Heijden: HoopSeen)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Class of 2021 Louisville men's basketball signee Eric Van Der Heijden is de-committing from the Cardinals and reopening his recruitment, he announced Saturday.

"Due to circumstances, I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment," Van Der Heijden said on Twitter. "For me all that matters now is that I find a home where I can contribute to the success of their program and develop as a player! #newbeginnings"

The circumstances in which the Raleigh, N.C. native is referring to is the news that Louisville is parting way with assistant coach Dino Gaudio. Gaudio served as Van Der Heijden's lead recruiter.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward averaged 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals as a junior last season for Millbrook, helping them earn a 23-4 record, falling in overtime in the third round of the North Carolina Class 4A state playoffs.

Despite the decommitment, Louisville is still bringing in point guards El Ellis and Bobby Pettiford, wing Michael James and center Roosevelt Wheeler from the high school ranks to play for the Cardinals next season.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1 and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation, but went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish 13-7 and miss the NCAA Tournament.

