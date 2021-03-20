Louisville Signee Bobby Pettiford Released from Letter of Intent

The point guard the the second player to decommit from the Cardinals following the departure of assistant coach Dino Gaudio.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville men's basketball's 2021 recruiting class took another major hit on Saturday, as signee Bobby Pettiford is has been released from his National Letter of Intent. He is the second signee in the class to be released from their NLI, following power forward Eric Van Der Heijden.

While the university simply stated that they were released to “pursue other opportunities”, both are likely leaving as a result of the news that Louisville is parting way with assistant coach Dino Gaudio. Gaudio was the lead recruiter for both Pettiford and Van Der Heijden.

“We have granted both their full release and wish them both well," head coach Chris Mack said in a statement. “I want them to be happy with their decision and find a place where they can be successful."

The 6-foot-1 & 175-pound point guard for South Granville HS, averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals in his junior year. He was named to the MaxPreps 2019-20 Junior All-America honorable mention team.

The Creedmore, N.C. native followed that up with a senior year in which he averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2. 3 steals per game, landing him on SI All-American's SI99 - which ranks the top 99 college basketball prospects in the Class of 2021.

Following the two decommitments, Louisville is down to three signees in the Class of 2021: JUCO point guard El Ellis, wing Michael James and center Roosevelt Wheeler.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1 and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation, but went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish 13-7 and miss the NCAA Tournament.

