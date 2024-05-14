Louisville Report

Four Former Cards on 2024 WNBA Opening Day Rosters

The Louisville women's basketball program has a solid presence heading into the 2024 WNBA season.

Matthew McGavic

May 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans (11) brings the ball up court
May 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans (11) brings the ball up court / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Women's National Basketball Association has officially returned. Eight months after the Las Vegas Aces were able to repeat as WNBA Champions, the season-opener for the 2024 season is finally here.

With play for the league's 28th season scheduled to begin today, Tuesday, May 14, four former Louisville women's basketball players are on opening day rosters following training camp: guard Dana Evans, plus forwards Liz Dixon, Emily Engstler and Myisha Hines-Allen.

Dixon split her rookie campaign between the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury, and is back with the latter to start her second year in the league. In 14 games played last season, the 6-foot-5 forward totaled 27 points and 15 rebounds, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

Engstler's second year in the league was spent with the Minnesota Lynx, and she is linking up with Hines-Allen and the Washington Mystics for year three. Playing 12 games during the 2022 season, the 6-foot-1 forward compiled 21 points, 29 rebounds, seven assists and five steals, while shooting 38.1 percent overall.

Evans, who is entering her fourth professional season and third with the Chicago Sky, is coming off of her best season to date. In 39 appearances and one start, the 5-foot-6 guard averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds per game - all of which were career-bests - while shooting 36.0 percent. She also finished third in Sixth Women of the Year voting.

Hines-Allen is entering her seventh season with the Mystics, and is second-longest tenured former Cardinal in the WNBA, behind only Angel McCoughtry. In 35 games and 18 starts last season, the 6-foot-1 forward put up 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game, and connected on 34.0 percent of her attempts.

(Photo of Dana Evans: Kamil Krzaczynski - USA TODAY Sports)

