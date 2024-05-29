Louisville Officially Signs Center Frank Anselem-Ibe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed former Georgia center Frank Anselem-Ibe, the program announced Wednesday.
Anselem-Ibe is now the 10th of 13 newcomers for the 2024-25 season to be officially announced by the Cardinals. He's the sixth today, following Aly Khalifa, Koren Johnson, Aboubacar Traore, Chucky Hepburn and Kobe Rodgers. Reyne Smith, James Scott, Terrence Edwards Jr. and J'Vonne Hadley were all officially signed on Tuesday.
"Frank has been efficient at the high-major level over the past four years," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. "He's a tough, athletic center that will be a producer on the court and a leader off of it. Frank brings a veteran presence with a maturity that others will be able to lean on throughout the season. Not only is he an established rim protector, but he's also an exceptional student, leader and person."
The 6-foot-10, 215-pound big man played in 29 of Georgia's 37 games this past season, while also making three starts. In that time, he averaged 2.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game, while shooting 62.8 percent from the field.
Anselem-Ibe's play increased during Georgia's NIT run. He averaged 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds on 62.5 percent shooting in four games, including a 10-point and 10-rebound double-double against Ohio State. The Bulldogs fell to eventual NIT champion Seton Hall in the semifinals.
The native of Lagos, Nigeria started his career at Syracuse, spending two seasons there before playing the next two seasons at Georgia. In 96 appearances and 15 starts between his time with the Orange and Bulldogs, Anselem-Ibe has totaled 254 points, 290 rebounds, 59 blocks and 30 assists.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. All 12 of Louisville's scholarship players entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, Kelsey has done a fantastic job of roster construction since his hiring on Mar. 28, bringing in 12 Division I transfers and one high school prospect. Their transfer portal class ranks No. 1 in the nation, according to On3.
(Photo of Frank Anselem-Ibe: Dale Zanine - USA TODAY Sports)
