Report: Louisville '22 Signee Fredrick King Requests Release from NLI

The Bahamian center is the second Class of 2022 prospect to decommit from the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022 recruiting class for the Louisville men's basketball program has taken another hit.

Bahamian center Fredrick King, who signed with the Cardinals during last November's early signing period, has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.

King is the second prospect in the class to break off his commitment to Louisville. Fellow signee Warren Central (Ind.) small forward Tae Davis announced this past weekend that he was reopening his recruitment due to "recent coaching changes." Both prospects committed to Chris Mack before his departure in late January.

Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) wing Kamari Lands, Louisville's lone remaining prospect in the class, hinted that he wants remain with the Cardinals following the program's move to hire Kenny Payne as their next head coach, but has yet to sign an NLI.

Hailing from Andros Island in the Bahamas, the 6-foot-10, 220-pound big man enrolled with the NBA Academy in San Luis Potosi, Mexico back in January of 2021 as virtually an unknown prospect. He made a name for himself in international recruiting circles at the NBA Academy Games this past September - an event attended by former Louisville assistant coach Ross McMains.

The 17-year-old King averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds per game to help lead NBA Academy Latin America to a perfect 3-0 record, while also shooting 77.0 percent from the field. He eventually committed to Louisville just one day before the early signing period, choosing them over Miami, Georgetown, Creighton and Washington State.

Louisville has seen a fair amount of roster movement since their season ended. King and Davis have requested out of their NLI's; Malik Williams, Jarrod West and Mason Faulkner graduated; and Samuell Williamson and Gabe Wiznitzer entered the transfer portal. As of this writing, the Cardinals have three available scholarships for the 2022-23 season.

Louisville finished their 2021-22 campaign with an overall record of 13-19, their first losing season in over two decades. The Cardinals started out with a 10-4 mark, only to lose 15 of their final 18 games.

(Photo of Fredrick King via University of Louisville Athletics)

