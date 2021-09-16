Louisville Men's Basketball's 2021-22 Full Schedule Announced

The Cardinals will tip-off the season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Southern at the KFC Yum! Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - One day removed from their women's basketball counterparts learning their full conference schedule, the Louisville men's basketball program now has theirs.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released their full 2021-22 men's basketball conference schedule Thursday evening, the third time in league history where they will play a 20-game conference slate.

"Time to start playing some games and we can't wait!" head coach Chris Mack said in a statement. "The schedule will test our team and as always becomes a monster the further into the calendar we go. The 20 game ACC schedule is grueling. By the time March arrives our team will have prepared well for tournament play. We have a long road until that time but it's certainly in the back of our minds."

The Cardinals will begin ACC play on Dec. 4, when they travel to Winston-Salem to face NC State. Louisville's next game against Wake Forest on Dec. 29 at the KFC Yum! Center will be the Cardinals' first home conference game of the season.

Louisville will take on Boston College, Clemson, Duke and Miami at home; while going on the road to face Florida State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. The Cardinals face North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest twice this season for home and away games.

Immediately following the league's announcement of the conference slate, Louisville also revealed their full non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The Cardinals will tip-off the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Southern at the KFC Yum! Center. They will also face Furman, Navy, Detroit Mercy, DePaul and SEMO at home; and Michigan State, Western Kentucky and Kentucky on the road.

Louisville will square off against Mississippi State and Maryland or Richmond in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship down in Nassau, Bahamas - the Cardinals' lone neutral site matchups this season. As a warm up to the regular season, Louisville will be hosting Kentucky State and West Georgia for exhibition matchups.

Louisville's Men's Basketball's Full 2021-22 Schedule:

Oct. 29: vs. Kentucky State^

Nov. 3: vs. West Georgia^

Nov. 9: vs. Southern*

Nov. 12: vs. Furman*

Nov. 15: vs. Navy*

Nov. 20: vs. Detroit Mercy*

Nov. 25: vs Mississippi State* (Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship - Nassau, Bahamas)

Nov. 27: vs. Maryland or Richmond* (Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship - Nassau, Bahamas)

Dec. 1: at Michigan State* (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 4: at NC State

Dec. 10: vs. DePaul*

Dec. 14: vs. Southeastern Louisiana*

Dec. 18: at Western Kentucky*

Dec. 22: at Kentucky*

Dec. 29: vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 1: at Georgia Tech

Jan. 5: vs. Pitt

Jan. 8: at Florida State

Jan. 12: vs. NC State

Jan. 15: at Pitt

Jan. 19: vs. Boston College

Jan. 22: vs. Notre Dame

Jan. 24: at Virginia

Jan. 29: vs. Duke

Jan. 31: vs. North Carolina

Feb. 5: at Syracuse

Feb. 9: at Notre Dame

Feb. 16: vs. Miami

Feb. 19: vs. Clemson

Feb. 21: at North Carolina

Feb. 26: at Wake Forest

Mar. 1: at Virginia Tech

Mar. 5: vs. Virginia

*non-conference

^exhibition

