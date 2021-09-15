Louisville Women's Basketball's 2021-22 ACC Schedule Announced

The Cardinals' 18-game ACC slate begins with a home matchup against Boston College on Dec. 30.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - With the upcoming college basketball season roughly two months away, the Louisville women's basketball program has finally learned their full conference schedule.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released their full 2021-22 women's basketball conference schedule Tuesday evening, with Louisville taking on an 18-game conference slate this season.

The Cardinals will begin ACC play on Dec. 30, when the Boston College Eagles come to the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville's next game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Jan. 2 will be the Cardinals' first road conference game of the season.

Louisville will take on Wake Forest, Florida State, Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech at home, while going on the road to face Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Clemson and North Carolina. The Cardinals face Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse and Notre Dame twice this season for home and away games.

Thirteen of the Cardinals' ACC games will be televised by national or regional networks with six games on the ACC Network, three on the Regional Sports Network (RSN) and four to be determined at a later date.

The Cardinals will tip-off the season on Friday, Nov. 12 with a neutral-court matchup against national runner-up Arizona in The Invitational at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Louisville's Women's Basketball's Full 2020-21 Schedule:

Nov. 12: vs. Arizona (The Invitational - Sioux Falls, S.D.)*

Nov. 16: vs. Bellarmine*

Nov. 18: vs. UT Martin*

Nov. 20: at Washington*

Nov. 23: at Cal Poly*

Nov. 28: at Colorado State*

Dec. 2: vs. Michigan*

Dec. 5: vs. Belmont*

Dec. 12: vs. Kentuckky*

Dec. 16: vs. Eastern Kentucky*

Dec. 19: vs. UConn (Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase - Uncasville, Conn.)*

Dec. 30: Boston College

Jan. 2: at Georgia Tech

Jan. 6: vs. Pitt

Jan. 9: at Miami

Jan. 13: vs. Syracuse

Jan. 16: at Boston College

Jan 20: at NC State

Jan. 23: vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27: vs. Florida State

Jan. 30: vs. Duke

Feb. 3: at Clemson

Feb. 6: at Syracuse

Feb. 10: vs. Virginia

Feb. 13: vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 17: at North Carolina

Feb. 20: vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24: at Pitt

Feb. 27: at Notre Dame

*non-conference

(Photo of Jeff Walz: Jared Anderson via the Atlantic Coast Conference)

