Louisville Lands Commitment From USC Transfer Center Gabe Dynes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has just landed another front court target out of the transfer portal.

Former USC center Gabe Dynes announced Saturday that he has committed to the Cardinals. A native of Independence, Ky., Louisville beat out Kentucky in the battle to land the former in-state product after Dynes visited both schools.

Dynes is the second transfer in as many days to commit to UofL, with Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery doing so on Friday. These two are now part of a six-man portal class for the Cards, with Kansas forward/center Flory Bidunga, Iowa stretch four Alvaro Folgueiras, Arkansas wing Karter Knox and Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad also in the fold.

The 7-foot-5, 214-pound big man was primarily a rotational piece in the Trojans' front court this past season, although he did have six starts on the season. Playing in 30 total games for USC, Dynes averaged 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 11.9 minutes per game. He also shot 78.8 percent from the field, which led the team.

Dynes spent the the first two years of his collegiate career at Youngstown State, and was a Horizon League All-Defensive Team selection in both his seasons with the Penguins. As a true freshman, he averaged 3.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 27 games and four starts to earn a spot on a Horizon League All-Freshman Team. the next season, he put up 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in 34 games and seven starts.

The current crop of incoming transfers for Louisville joins a roster that is only bringing back a pair of players, Adrian Wooley and London Johnson, from the previous season. Five players transferred from the Cardinals while another five ran out of eligibility, and another declared for the NBA Draft, resulting in UofL losing 11 players in total.

On the heels of a very successful year one under Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Gabe Dynes: Jayne Kamin - Oncea-Imagn Images