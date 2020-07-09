Louisville Report
Louisville officially announces addition of Gabe Wiznitzer

Matthew McGavic

The Louisville men's basketball program has officially announced the additional of center Gabe Wiznitzer, as he has now signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Cardinals according to the University.

A 6-foot-11 & 240-pound big man hailing from Walhalla, SC, he committed back on June 23 and chose Louisville over Clemson, DePaul, Iowa, LSU, Ohio State, West Virginia and others.

"We are excited to welcome Gabe into the Cardinal family," head coach Chris Mack said in a release by the university. "We've been looking to add a big man to our front court for some time. Gabe presents really good size, good skill and a tremendous work ethic. Spending last year at Hargrave was a bonus in his development. Our intention is to redshirt Gabe to aid in that development. During this coming season, Gabe will train, practice and travel throughout the entire season."

Wiznitzer is the No. 17 center and No. 116 prospect in the Class of 2020 according to Rivals, as he averaged 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in his junior year for Hargrave Military Academy (VA).

He was originally part of the Class of 2021, but opted to reclassify for 2020 and is expected to be on campus next week. He is the fifth addition for the program in this offseason, following high school seniors D'Andre Davis & JJ Traynor and graduate transfers Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend.

He is also the fourth player from Hargrave to play for Louisville; following Montrezl Harrell, Terry Rozier & Anton Gill.

