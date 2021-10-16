Gallery: Team 108 Tip-Off Intrasquad Scrimmage

    • October 16, 2021
    Saturday served as the public's first view of the 2021-22 Cardinals squad.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville provided their first glimpse of the 2021-22 men's basketball team on Saturday, hosting the Team 108 Tip-Off Intrasquad Scrimmage at the KFC Yum! Center.

    Check out the photo gallery from the scrimmage below, courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton:

    thumbnail (26)
    30
    Gallery
    30 Images

    (Photo of JJ Traynor: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

