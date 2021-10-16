Gallery: Team 108 Tip-Off Intrasquad Scrimmage
Saturday served as the public's first view of the 2021-22 Cardinals squad.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville provided their first glimpse of the 2021-22 men's basketball team on Saturday, hosting the Team 108 Tip-Off Intrasquad Scrimmage at the KFC Yum! Center.
Check out the photo gallery from the scrimmage below, courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton:
30 Images
(Photo of JJ Traynor: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter