Game Day Live Blog: Wake Forest at Louisville | Game 12

The Cardinals are back in action for their conference home opener following a COVID pause.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having to take a brief pause in team activities due to COVID, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action, and are in line to host Wake Forest for the ACC home opener.

Two days after their loss at Western Kentucky on Dec. 18, the Cardinals were forced to pause all team-related activities last week due to "multiple positive COVID-19 tests among individuals within the program." Louisville was able to get back to practice Sunday night, but did not have their full compliment of players.

As for Wake Forest, they have had a hot start under second-year head coach Steve Forbes. Their strength of schedule might be among the worst in Division I, but they do have a quality win at Virginia Tech.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 1-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

