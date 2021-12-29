Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Game Day Live Blog: Wake Forest at Louisville | Game 12

    The Cardinals are back in action for their conference home opener following a COVID pause.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having to take a brief pause in team activities due to COVID, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action, and are in line to host Wake Forest for the ACC home opener.

    Two days after their loss at Western Kentucky on Dec. 18, the Cardinals were forced to pause all team-related activities last week due to "multiple positive COVID-19 tests among individuals within the program." Louisville was able to get back to practice Sunday night, but did not have their full compliment of players.

    As for Wake Forest, they have had a hot start under second-year head coach Steve Forbes. Their strength of schedule might be among the worst in Division I, but they do have a quality win at Virginia Tech.

    Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    ********************

    Read More

    Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 1-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 1-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    ********************

    (Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    UofL-WKU01_Sam
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: Wake Forest at Louisville | Game 12

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17335037_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

    4 hours ago
    95E144B1-3C0A-4809-8974-C9EF7431320E
    Basketball

    Watch: Chris Mack, Jarrod West Talk COVID Pause, Preview Wake Forest

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17419919_168388606_lowres
    Football

    What Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Said After 31-28 Loss vs. Air Force

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17419809_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Falls to Air Force in First Responder Bowl

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17156629_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Former Louisville CB Greedy Vance Announces Transfer Destination

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_17109826_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Three Louisville Players Unavailable for Bowl vs. Air Force

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_17358384_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

    Dec 28, 2021