Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Georgia Tech | Game 13

The Cardinals are hitting the road for their first game of the new year.

ATLANTA - After taking down Wake Forest in their first game out of a COVID pause, the Louisville men’s basketball program is heading back on the road, taking on Georgia Tech for their first game of the new year.

The Cardinals have been plagued by various issues on the offensive end of the court, but things picked up against the Demon Deacons. They shot 10-22 on three-point attempts, 25-34 from the free throw line, and went 12-25 from the field in the second half.

As for the Yellow Jackets, they’ve also had issues with COVID-19, themselves entering a pause back on Dec. 22. As a result, their games vs. Alabama A&M and at Syracuse had to be postponed, and their game against Louisville was pushed back one day.

Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 2-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5, 0-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

(Photo of McCamish Pavilion via Populous)

