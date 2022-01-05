Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Game Day Live Blog: Pitt at Louisville | Game 14

    The Cardinals are returning to Louisville for their first home game of the new year.

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After escaping Atlanta with a road win over Georgia Tech, the Louisville men's basketball program is making a brief return to the KFC Yum! Center, hosting Pitt for their first home game of the new year.

    The Cardinals dominated the Yellow Jackets down low, out-rebounding them 34-25 and tallying 36 points in the paint. Louisville also got another fantastic performance from Malik Williams, as he logged a 20-point/10-rebound double-double.

    As for the Panthers, it has been anything but a smooth season. Pitt is arguably the worst team in high-major college basketball, as their KenPom ranking of 180th is dead last among the top six conferences in Division I (Power Five and Big East).

    Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    ********************

    Pitt Panthers (5-8, 0-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (9-4, 2-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    ********************

    (Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

    Game Day Live Blog: Pitt at Louisville | Game 14

