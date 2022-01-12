Game Day Live Blog: NC State at Louisville | Game 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following their first ACC loss of the season down at Florida State, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home to the KFC Yum! Center for a rematch against NC State.

The Cardinals had a chance to pull off the road upset over the Seminoles, battling back from the 14-point hole to make it a two-point game in the final five minutes. However, Louisville made just three of their final eight shots, whereas Florida State sunk five of their last six to pull away with a 79-70 victory.

As for the Wolfpack, it has all gone downhill since their previous matchup with Louisville. After starting the season with a 6-1 record, NC State has gone 2-7 since including a 1-4 mark in ACC play.

NC State Wolfpack (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 4-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

