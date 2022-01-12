Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: NC State at Louisville | Game 16

The Cardinals return home for a rematch with the Wolfpack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following their first ACC loss of the season down at Florida State, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home to the KFC Yum! Center for a rematch against NC State.

The Cardinals had a chance to pull off the road upset over the Seminoles, battling back from the 14-point hole to make it a two-point game in the final five minutes. However, Louisville made just three of their final eight shots, whereas Florida State sunk five of their last six to pull away with a 79-70 victory.

As for the Wolfpack, it has all gone downhill since their previous matchup with Louisville. After starting the season with a 6-1 record, NC State has gone 2-7 since including a 1-4 mark in ACC play.

Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Read More

NC State Wolfpack (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 4-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

UofL-WKU01_Sam
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: NC State at Louisville | Game 16

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17013794_168388606_lowres
Football

Two Cardinals Named to PFF's Top 101 College Football Players of 2021

2 hours ago
48845772-451B-46E9-BF1B-8E33957C8C3C
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

5 hours ago
USATSI_17358384_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. NC State

10 hours ago
USATSI_17464870_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How One Meeting Helped Louisville's El Ellis Adjust from JUCO to D1

Jan 11, 2022
UofL-WKU01_Sam
Basketball

Louisville Women's Basketball's Matchup at Miami Rescheduled

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_17358526_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Chris Mack, El Ellis Preview NC State

Jan 11, 2022
D05A5E23-C827-443E-B1ED-67BC10E2F1A3
Basketball

Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. NC State

Jan 11, 2022