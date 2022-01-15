Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Pitt | Game 17

The Cardinals are heading to the Steel City for a rematch with the Panthers

PITTSBURGH - On the heels of a tough home loss to NC State, the Louisville men’s basketball program is hitting the road in an attempt to snap a two-game losing streak, traveling to the Steel City for a rematch with Pitt.

Against the Wolfpack, nothing much could go right for the Cardinals. Their starting five only put up 11 total points - the lowest for Louisville since 1933 - and the defense allowed NC State to shoot 56.1 percent from the field and 12-25 on three point attempts.

As for the Panthers, not much has changed since Louisville last faced them just over a week ago. While Pitt was able to secure their first ACC win, a 69-67 victory over Boston College, they then followed that up with a 77-61 loss at Syracuse to remain near the bottom of the league leaderboard.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (10-5, 4-1 ACC) at Pitt Panthers (6-10, 1-4 ACC) Game Day Feed:

