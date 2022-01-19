Game Day Live Blog: Boston College at Louisville | Game 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After failing to complete the regular season sweep over Pitt, the Louisville men’s basketball program is returning home in hopes of getting back on track, hosting Boston College at the KFC Yum! Center.

Playing the Panthers for the second time in 10 days, not much went right for the Cardinals. They only shot 33.3 percent from the floor, allowed Pitt to connect on 43.6 percent of their shots, and were out-rebounded 41-32. This not only resulted in a 65-53 loss, but also extended Louisville’s losing streak to three.

As for the Eagles, it has been an up and down year under first year head coach Earl Grant. Boston College is one game under .500 and has lost five of their last six games, but they have proven they can win in ACC play. They took down Notre Dame in their conference opener, as well as upset Clemson on the road in their most recent outing.

Boston College Eagles (7-8, 2-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (10-7, 4-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

