Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Virginia | Game 20

The Cardinals have a very quick turnaround against a program they have not had much recent success against.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program doesn’t have much time to lick their wounds after yet another loss, as they now travel to face Virginia on a quick turnaround.

With Russ Smith in town for his jersey retirement, the Cardinals couldn’t capitalize on the home crowd energy. Possessing a seven point halftime lead over Notre Dame, they were out-scored 44-25 in the second half to fall 82-70 - their fourth loss in five games.

As for the Cavaliers, it has been a disappointing season as well. Despite being picked to finish fourth in the ACC preseason poll, Virginia has failed to generate consistent momentum all season long, and have lost six of their last 12 games.

Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (11-8, 5-4 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 543 ACC) Game Day Feed:

(Photo of John Paul Jones Arena via University of Virginia Athletics

