Game Day Live Blog: North Carolina at Louisville | Game 22

The Cardinals are attempting to secure their first win since parting ways with Chris Mack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of falling to Duke in their first game since parting ways with Chris Mack, the Louisville men's basketball program is now set host the Blue Devils' arch-rival in North Carolina.

The Cardinals fell behind 24-8 early in their game against Duke, but didn't go down swinging. They scratched and clawed back to tie things up with eight minutes left to go, but faltered down the stretch to drop their sixth game in the past seven times out.

As for Tar Heels, they have had an up-and-down season under first year head coach. UNC is a perfect 12-0 at home, but are just 3-6 in games away from the Dean Dome and have lost their last two road games by a combined 50 points.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-10, 5-6 ACC) Game Day Feed:

