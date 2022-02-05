Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Syracuse | Game 23

The Cardinals are attempting to secure their first win since parting ways with Chris Mack.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Still searching for their first win of the post-Chris Mack era, the Louisville men’s basketball program now hits the road for a matchup with Syracuse after suffering a controversial loss to North Carolina.

The Cardinals took the visiting Tar Heels to overtime after rallying from a double-digit point deficit, but were subject to some extremely questionable officiating in the game’s final minutes. Louisville is now 0-2 since parting ways with Mack last week.

As for the Orange, it has been an up and down season for them as well. Led by Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim and his two sons Buddy and Jimmy, Syracuse boasts one of the top offenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but one of the worst defenses in Division I.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time.

Louisville Cardinals (11-11, 5-7 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-11, 5-6 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

