Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Notre Dame | Game 24

The Cardinals are heading to South Bend for a rematch with the Fighting Irish.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of getting blown out at Syracuse, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying on the road, traveling up to South Bend, Ind. for a rematch with Notre Dame.

Nothing has gone right for Louisville as of late. After falling to both Duke and North Carolina but looking promising in the process, the Cardinals were blasted by the Orange at the Carrier Dome. Syracuse came out on top 92-69, extending Louisville's current losing streak to five.

As for the Fighting Irish, they have continued to have a solid season. They are 4-1 since their first matchup with Louisville earlier this season, with the lone loss being against Duke, and have won 12 of their last 14 since starting the season at 4-5.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (11-12, 5-8 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-7, 9-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

(Photo of Purcell Pavilion via ACC)

