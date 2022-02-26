Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Wake Forest | Game 28

The Cardinals are continuing on their three-game road trip with a stop in Winston-Salem against the Demon Deacons.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - After a couple extra days off, the Louisville men's basketball program is continuing their three-game road trip, this time heading to Winston-Salem for a rematch with Wake Forest.

In their previous game against North Carolina, the Cardinals, once again, found a way to give away a game late. In a tie game with six minutes to go, the Tar Heels fired off a 10-3 run, with Louisville going scoreless in the final three minutes.

As for the Demon Deacons, they have continued to be one of the top teams in the ACC, but have hit a bit of a skid as of late. They've gone 10-6 since their December matchup with the Cardinals to maintain that No. 5 standing in the ACC, but have dropped three of their last four games.

Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (12-15, 6-11 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-8, 11-7 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum via Stafford Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter