Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Virginia Tech | Game 29

BLACKSBURG, Va. - With another quick turnaround in store, the Louisville men's basketball program doesn't have much time to lick their wounds, as they will be capping off their three-game road trip with a showdown at Virginia Tech.

Facing Wake Forest in their last time out, things went downhill in a hurry for the Cardinals. They dug themselves a massive hole, fought back a little, but then completely collapsed against the Demon Deacons in a game where they trailed by as much as 32.

As for the Hokies, who the Cards own a 17-game winning streak against, they have looked much better since their early and midseason struggles. After starting the season squarely at 10-10, Virginia Tech has won eight of their last nine games, and have started to resemble the team they were expected to be in the preseason.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (12-16, 6-12 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 10-8 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

