Game Day Live Blog: Virginia at Louisville | Game 30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of another blowout loss, the Louisville men's basketball program has one more chance to get a win before the start of the ACC Tournament, taking on Virginia on Senior Day.

Things have not exactly gone the Cardinals' way over the last two games, as they have lost by a combined 54 points against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. Their last time out - a 75-43 loss to the Hokies - snapped a 17-game win streak for Louisville in the series, and was their lowest scoring output since 1981.

As for the Cavaliers, things have not been that bad, but they are not having the success that they are accustomed to under Tony Bennett. They have lost three of their last four games to put themselves squarely on the bubble, and are fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Virginia Cavaliers (17-12, 11-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-17, 6-13 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

