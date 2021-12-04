Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at NC State | Game 8

The Cardinals are staying on the road for their ACC opener.

RALEIGH, N.C.. - After falling just short at Michigan State, the Louisville men's basketball program will stay on the road for a brief break in non-conference play, traveling to NC State for their ACC opener.

Against the Spartans, the Cardinals trailed by as much as 20 in the second half, and were staring a blowout loss right in the face. 18 second half points from El Ellis, and 22 overall, saw Louisville make it an eight-point game with under two minutes to go, but the comeback rally couldn't advance beyond that.

As for the Wolfpack, they are coming off of a knockout, drag-out matchup against Nebraska. NC State needed four overtimes to put away the Cornhuskers, but were eventually successful thanks in part to a 39-point performance from Dereon Seabron.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) Game Day Feed:

