Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at NC State | Game 8

    The Cardinals are staying on the road for their ACC opener.
    Author:

    RALEIGH, N.C.. - After falling just short at Michigan State, the Louisville men's basketball program will stay on the road for a brief break in non-conference play, traveling to NC State for their ACC opener.

    Against the Spartans, the Cardinals trailed by as much as 20 in the second half, and were staring a blowout loss right in the face. 18 second half points from El Ellis, and 22 overall, saw Louisville make it an eight-point game with under two minutes to go, but the comeback rally couldn't advance beyond that.

    As for the Wolfpack, they are coming off of a knockout, drag-out matchup against Nebraska. NC State needed four overtimes to put away the Cornhuskers, but were eventually successful thanks in part to a 39-point performance from Dereon Seabron.

    Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    ********************

    Read More

    Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    ********************

    (Photo of PNC Arena via NC State University Athletics)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    PNC_Arena
    Basketball

    Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at NC State | Game 8

    just now
    E11A86F8-BA97-42D6-AF8A-3F96B3669A11
    Football

    Louisville Commit QB Khalib Johnson Wins State Championship

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_12051252_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_13244175_168388606_lowres
    Other Sports

    Report: Louisville's Vince Tyra Emerging as Candidate for Florida State AD

    16 hours ago
    B6D5D099-B4FB-4EA7-805F-49B8DA60E91F
    Football

    Report: Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Will Return for 2022 Season

    18 hours ago
    45C0B147-08A3-4F2B-ABB2-9C6C52E0023E
    Basketball

    Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. NC State

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17268049_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Watch: Chris Mack, Malik Williams Preview NC State

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17246808_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville QB Malik Cunningham to Return for 2022 Season

    Dec 3, 2021