Game Day Live Blog: DePaul at Louisville | Game 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down NC State in their ACC opener thanks in part to some clutch three-pointers, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home to take on DePaul.

Trailing by three with a minute-and-a-half to go, Noah Locke hit an NBA-range three-pointer to tie the game, then Matt Cross hit one with 28 seconds left to break a tie game. The Cardinals ended the game on a 9-0 run to win 73-68 in Raleigh, N.C.

As for the Blue Demons, they are off to a solid start under first year head coach Tony Stubblefield. DePaul boasts a 7-1 record on the year, but have played just two teams inside the KenPom top 100 - a 73-70 win vs. Rutgers and 68-64 loss vs. Loyola Chicago - and have yet to play away from home.

DePaul Blue Demons (7-1, 0-0 Big East) at Louisville Cardinals (6-2, 1-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

