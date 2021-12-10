Skip to main content
    Game Day Live Blog: DePaul at Louisville | Game 9

    The Cardinals return home to face an old conference foe.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down NC State in their ACC opener thanks in part to some clutch three-pointers, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning home to take on DePaul.

    Trailing by three with a minute-and-a-half to go, Noah Locke hit an NBA-range three-pointer to tie the game, then Matt Cross hit one with 28 seconds left to break a tie game. The Cardinals ended the game on a 9-0 run to win 73-68 in Raleigh, N.C.

    As for the Blue Demons, they are off to a solid start under first year head coach Tony Stubblefield. DePaul boasts a 7-1 record on the year, but have played just two teams inside the KenPom top 100 - a 73-70 win vs. Rutgers and 68-64 loss vs. Loyola Chicago - and have yet to play away from home.

    Related: Preview - Louisville Cardinals vs. DePaul Blue Demons

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    ********************

    Read More

    DePaul Blue Demons (7-1, 0-0 Big East) at Louisville Cardinals (6-2, 1-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    ********************

    (Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

