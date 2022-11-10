Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Bellarmine at Louisville | Game 1

The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is finally over, and the 109th season of Louisville men's basketball is set to begin. The Cardinals will tip-off their 2022-23 season at home against a familiar squad, facing cross-town foe Bellarmine.

The last 12 months have been tumultuous and full of change for Louisville. The university and former head coach Chris Mack mutually parted ways in late January, and the Cardinals finished the 2021-22 season at 13-19 for their first losing season in over two decades.

The program hired UofL alum and former Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne as their next head coach in late March. Louisville retained just six scholarship players while bringing in five, and were voted to finish 12 in the ACC.

As for the Knights, they are coming off of a much more successful season. In just their second year of their transitionary period to Division I, longtime head coach Scott Davenport guided Bellarmine to a 20-13 record, including the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament title. Unfortunately, they were ineligible for both the NCAA Tournament and NIT due to their transitionary period.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Bellarmine Knights (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center interior: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

