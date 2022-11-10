Game Day Live Blog: Bellarmine at Louisville | Game 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is finally over, and the 109th season of Louisville men's basketball is set to begin. The Cardinals will tip-off their 2022-23 season at home against a familiar squad, facing cross-town foe Bellarmine.

The last 12 months have been tumultuous and full of change for Louisville. The university and former head coach Chris Mack mutually parted ways in late January, and the Cardinals finished the 2021-22 season at 13-19 for their first losing season in over two decades.

The program hired UofL alum and former Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne as their next head coach in late March. Louisville retained just six scholarship players while bringing in five, and were voted to finish 12 in the ACC.

As for the Knights, they are coming off of a much more successful season. In just their second year of their transitionary period to Division I, longtime head coach Scott Davenport guided Bellarmine to a 20-13 record, including the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament title. Unfortunately, they were ineligible for both the NCAA Tournament and NIT due to their transitionary period.

********************

Bellarmine Knights (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

********************

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center interior: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

