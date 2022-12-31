Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Kentucky | Game 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Following a nine-day layoff, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action this weekend, and will be hitting the road to take on arch-rival Kentucky in the Battle of the Bluegrass.

In their most recent time out at NC State, the Cardinals, once again, could not get out of their own way. They did shoot 51.1 percent from the field, but turned the ball over 17 times and allowed the Wolfpack to haul in 12 offensive rebounds to give them 17 more shot attempts. This countered a 41.9 percent shooting percentage from NC State, and handed Louisville a 76-64 loss en route to extending their winless start in ACC play.

As for the Wildcats, it hasn't been the season they expected, either. Ranked as the No. 4 team in the preseason AP Top 25, Kentucky has already suffered four losses up to this points, all of which came by double digits. That being said, all four losses have come to KenPom Top-50 teams, two of which are in the top-10 in Gonzaga and UCLA. They most recently fell 89-75 at Missouri in their SEC opener.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Rupp Arena via WTVQ)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter