Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Clemson | Game 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a failed comeback attempt against Wake Forest, the Louisville men's basketball program has a tough task at hand in their next time out, as they will next face the ACC-leading Clemson Tigers.

Trailing by as much as 22 points in the second half against the Demon Deacons, the Cardinals were able to get the deficit down to as little as three points in the final three minutes, but were unable to get over the final hump. Despite a career-high 24 points from Mike James, Louisville shot just 44.1 percent from the field while allowing Wake Forest to shoot at 52.7 percent, extending their winless start in conference play.

As for the Tigers, they have had a much better season than the Cardinals up to this points. While they do have a pair of bad losses to South Carolina and Loyola Chicago, that is countered by a 5-0 start in ACC play that puts them atop the league standings, which includes wins over NC State and Virginia Tech.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (2-14, 0-5 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

