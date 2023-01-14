Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: North Carolina at Louisville | Game 18

The Cardinals return home in hopes of claiming their first ACC win against the league's preseason favorites.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After digging themselves a hole that they nearly dug themselves out of at Clemson, the Louisville men's basketball program returns home in hopes of claiming their first win in ACC play, facing North Carolina.

Trailing by as much as 17 early in the second half, the Cardinals were able to trim the lead down to as little as six in the final three minutes, but could not get over the hump and inevitably lost 83-70. They shot 40.7 percent to Clemson's 52.8 percent, and turned the ball over 15 times, which directly led to 18 Tiger points.

As for the Tar Heels, their season has not gone the way they have hoped up to this point. Tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the ACC, as well as the preseason AP No. 1 overall team, UNC fell completely out of the top 25 last month following a four-game losing streak. North Carolina has lost all four of their true road games, including three in league play.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-15, 0-6 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

