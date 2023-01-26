Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Boston College | Game 20

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - A week removed from their blowout loss to Pitt, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action and on the road, traveling to Boston College in an attempt to secure their first win in ACC play.

The Cardinals' previous game followed a script that was eerily similar to a majority of their losses for the season. They shot only 33.9 percent from the field to the Panthers' 49.1 percent, committed 17 turnovers that led to 25 Pitt points off of them, and didn't show much resilience at the first sign of adversity.

As for the Eagles, they've hit a rough patch after a solid start to the second year of the Earl Grant era. After winning five of their first seven games of the 2022-23 season, Boston College has won just four of their last 13 since that stretch to open up the season. According to KenPom.com, Louisville and Boston College are the two lowest-rated teams in the ACC.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-11, 3-6 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

