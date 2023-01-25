Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

- Tipoff: Wednesday, January 25 at 9:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

- How To Watch: ACC Network

- How To Listen: 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Boston College: -10.0 (KenPom)

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 10-4

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 67-54 on Jan. 19, 2022 (KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, Ky.)

Louisville

Boston College

Boston College is 341-203 all-time - and 67-82 in ACC games - played at the Silvio O. Conte Forum. BC was 10-8 at home in 2019-20 - the 18th time that BC won 10+ games at Conte Forum in a single-season.

With the win over Notre Dame on Jan. 21, BC earned its first regular season series sweep in ACC play since 2019-20. That season, the Eagles took two from Virginia Tech - 61-56 at home and 77-73 in OT in Blacksburg.

With a 3-pointer with 3:05 remaining in the first half at Notre Dame, Makai Ashton-Langford scored the 1,000th point of his college career. Through 129 career games, the graduate student has scored 1,012 points at Providence (2017-18) and Boston College (2020-present). Since transferring to BC, he has tallied 763 points in 66 games over two-plus seasons at the Heights, from 2020-23.

Quinten Post scored a career-high 29 points and tied a career-best with 14 rebounds in an 84-72 win at Notre Dame on Jan. 21. Post was 10-for-14 from the floor, connecting on a career-best 4-of-5 from the beyond the arc. The 7-footer also connected on 5-of-5 from the charity stripe and blocked two shots in 29 minutes.

Boston College saw its 420-game streak with at least one made 3-pointer end on Jan. 17 at North Carolina. BC was 0-for-6 from beyond the arc in the game - marking the first time since Nov. 28, 2009 that BC went without a 3-pointer.

Boston College connected on a season-best 11 3-pointers, making 11-of-19 from the perimeter at Notre Dame on Jan. 21. The 11 treys were the most by the Eagles since Feb. 21, 2022 when they also made 11 in a home win over Florida State.

In conference play (nine games), BC is averaging nearly 11 turnovers per game, while posting a 1.20:1 ATR. During the non-conference, the Eagles were averaging nearly 3.0 turnovers more per game, with a 0.75:1 ATR.

Makai Ashton-Langford (t8th, 1.50) and Jaeden Zackery (t8th, 1.50) rank among the ACC leaders in steals. In conference games, Zackery is sixth (1.56 spg), while Ashton-Langford is ninth (1.44 spg)

Despite being a freshman, Prince Aligbe does not shy away from big moments in his first season with the Eagles. He scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half vs. ND on Jan. 3, including a jumper with 2:32 left, making it 61-60.

In five of Boston College’s nine wins, the Eagles have trailed or been tied at some point during the final 4:00 of regulation.In those games. Boston College has hit five baskets with under 2:00 remaining in regulation to either tie (VT) or go ahead for good (Cornell, Detroit Mercy, Rhode Island, Notre Dame).

Jaeden Zackery scored a season-high and game-high 18 points in the win over Notre Dame on Jan. 3. The sophomore guard tallied 14 of his 18 points over the final 10 minutes of play in the second half against the Irish. He made a career-high seven field goals in the game, while adding four boards and three assists in 37 minutes. BC is 4-0 when Zackery scores at least 16 points in a game this season (Notre Dame, Stonehill, Rhode Island, Wyoming).