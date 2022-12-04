Game Day Live Blog: Miami at Louisville | Game 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Still in search of their first victory of the 2022-23 season, the Louisville men's basketball program kicks off conference play this weekend with a home matchup against Miami.

The start to the Kenny Payne era has been anything but smooth. After dropping each of their first games by a single point, the Cardinals have been handed blowout losses in their last four games. They were out-scored 231-to-154 in the Maui Invitational by Arkansas, Texas Tech and Cincinnati; then most recently fell 79-54 to Maryland for their worst home loss in over 21 years.

As for Miami, they've had a lot more success to start their season. The Hurricanes have won seven of their first eight games, including three wins against KenPom Top-100 teams in Providence, UCF and Rutgers. Their lone loss on the year also came to Maryland, falling 88-70 tot he Terrapins in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off's championship game.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Miami Hurricanes (7-1, 0-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-7, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center interior: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

