Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Florida State | Game 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Still in search of their first victory, the Louisville men's basketball program is back on the road this weekend, taking on Florida State in their first road conference game of the 2022-23 season.

Not only has the start to the Kenny Payne era been rough, the Cardinals have hardly shown any signs of life through the first month of the new season. After getting out-scored 231-to-154 in the Maui Invitational by Arkansas, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, Louisville then followed that up with a pair of blowout home losses to Maryland and Miami. It was the first time in program history that they have suffered back-to-back home losses by 25 or more points.

As for Florida State, well, it has only been marginally better for them. The Seminoles haven't been blown out by *every* high major team they have faced, but they head into their matchup with Louisville sporting just one win one the season: an 81-72 home victory over Mercer. Their average margin of defeat in their five games against KenPom top-100 teams, all losses, has been 11.2 points.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (0-8, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (1-9, 0-1 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Donald L. Tucker Civic Center via Visit Tallahassee)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter