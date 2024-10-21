Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Young Harris College | Exhibition 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a long offseason, live games against an actual opponent have returned for the Louisville men's basketball program.
The Cardinals might have to wait until Nov. 4 to kick off the 2024-25 regular season, but until then, they have a pair of exhibition matches to get them warmed up. Kicking off exhibition play, Louisville is welcoming Young Harris College to the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST, and can be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville is entering year one under new head coach Pat Kelsey, who took over after Kenny Payne was dismissed after two years on the job. Kelsey and Co. have flipped the Cardinals' entire roster after all 12 scholarship players from last season entered the portal, bringing in 12 Division I transfers and one high school prospect.
Young Harris College is located roughly 100 miles north of Atlanta in Young Harris, Georgia, and operate at the Division II level. Last season under sixth-year head coach Jeremy Currier, the Mountain Lions went 17-12 overall, and lost in the opening round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
