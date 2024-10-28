Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Spalding | Exhibition 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Prior to the start of the 2024-25 season on Nov. 4, the Louisville men's basketball program has one more tune up game to play.
After capturing a 106-59 exhibition win against Young Harris College back on Oct. 21, the Cardinals are set to host their second and final preseason exhibition matchup, welcoming local Division III foe Spalding to the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST, and can be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville put together a dominating performance over Young Harris from the opening tip, fueled mainly by a white-hot effort on three-point attemtps. The Cardinals shot 24-of-56 on threes as well as 51.3 percent from the field overall, while also assisting on 27 of their 40 made baskets. Their defensive effort was stout as well, holding the Mountain Lions to only 37.3 percent from the floor.
As for Spalding, whose campus is located in downtown Louisville, they are heading into their 27th season under head coach and Derby City native Kevin Gray. The Golden Eagles are coming off of a season in which they went 15-12, and were recently voted to finish second behind Lyon in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) preseason poll.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Spalding Golden Eagles (0-0, 0-0 SLIAC) at RV/RV Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
