Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Morehead State | Game 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is finally over, and the 111th season of Louisville men's basketball is set to begin. The Cardinals will tip-off their 2024-25 season at home, hosting Morehead State at the KFC Yum! Center.
The upcoming season will mark the start of a brand new era of Louisville hoops. After going 12-52 in two seasons at the helm, Kenny Payne was dismissed as the head coach, with Charleston's Pat Kelsey being tabbed as the man to replace him.
Despite not being nationally relevant for the last few seasons, there is reason for optimism in year one under Kelsey. He and his coaching staff flipped the entire roster, with their 12-man crop of transfers being tabbed as the No. 1 transfer portal class in college basketball.
As for the Eagles, they are also starting anew. After head coach Preston Spradlin left to take the same job at James Madison, Morehead State brought in Jonathan Maddox to take over. He spent nine seasons on the MSU bench in various roles, and most recent served as an assistant coach at Murray State for the last two seasons.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Morehead State Eagles
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
