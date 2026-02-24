Highlights, Photos and Notes: North Carolina 77, Louisville 74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program came up short in yet another road game against a ranked opponent, falling 77-74 to North Carolina on Monday night.

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the 17th time this season. The group is now 13-4 together.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Cards used a 9-0 run to take a 20-11 lead at 13:56. The Tar Heels retaliated with a 16-4 run between 11:44 and 6:31 to take a two-point lead of their own, 29-27. North Carolina led at the break 39-38.

Louisville is now 6-12 when trailing at halftime under Pat Kelsey.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: UNC opened up the second half with a 17-2 run to take a commanding 56-40 lead with 13 minutes to go. The Tar Heels held Louisville without a field goal for the first six minutes and 57 seconds of the second half. The Cardinals chipped away at the Tar Heel lead over the next 13 minutes, getting within two of UNC in the final seconds of the game, but was unable to overcome the 16-point deficit.

Louisville shot 38.8% (26 of 67) from the field, 14 of 39 (35.9%) from deep and 72.7% (8 of 11) from the free-throw line.

North Carolina outscored the Cards in the paint 40-24.

Louisville outrebounded the Tar Heels by nine, 41-32.

Player Notes:

Mikel Brown Jr. scored a team-high 24 points on 9 of 25 shooting, going 6 of 14 from the arc. He played 33 minutes and added in three rebounds and two assists.

floor (6-8). He also pulled down six boards. Ryan Conwell turned it on in the second half, scoring 18 of his 23 points in the latter part of the game. He went 7 of 19 from the floor while netting four 3-pointers.

