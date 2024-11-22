Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Winthrop | Game 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting back in the win column earlier this week, the Louisville men's basketball program is capping off their four-game home stand to start the 2024-25 season against a team that is very familiar to first year head coach Pat Kelsey, hosting Winthrop at the KFC Yum! Center
The Cardinals got off to a little bit of a slow start in their last time out against Bellarmine, but still were able to roll past their crosstown rival 100-68. Terrence Edwards Jr. and Kasean Pryor combined for 47 points, and Louisville as a whole shot 54.7 percent from the field.
As for the Eagles, they've gotten off to a solid start to year four under Mark Prosser - the son of former Wake Forest head coach Skip Prosser. They're 4-2 over their first six games, although their last four have been decided by a total of 11 points. Kelsey got his head coaching career started at Winthrop, coaching them for nine seasons from 2012 to 2021 before spending the previous three seasons at Charleston.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Winthrop Eagles
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Winthrop Eagles (4-2, 0-0 Big South) at Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
