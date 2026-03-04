Louisville Smoked By Morehead State in Midweek Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Welcoming in-state foe Morehead State to Jim Patterson Stadium for a midweek affair, the Louisville baseball program saw their winning streak come to an end in somewhat stunning fashion, falling 13-5 on Tuesday.

Not only does the Cardinals' (7-5) four-game overall win streak come to an end with the upset loss, so does their four-game win streak against the Eagles (5-7). Louisville had previously been 18-1 in the all-time series under head coach Dan McDonnell, with Morehead State earning their first win in the series since 2021.

Louisville struck out only three times and collected eight base hits as a team, but hit just 4-for-20 with runners on base. The Cardinals' pitching staff struggled immensely, with Morehead State totaling 11 hits and 14 walks against 12 strikeouts. Of the 225 total pitches thrown by UofL, 108 were balls.

Outfielder Griffin Crain (1-3, RBI, 2B) plus catchers Jimmy Nugent (1-3, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) and George Baker (1-1, RBI) all drove in runs, while shortstop Alex Alicea (2-5, 2B) had a multi-hit day.

Louisville jumped on the scoreboard first, with Nugent striking a two-run double in the second. Two innings later in the fourth, Morehead State got those two runs right back, with left-hander Colton Hartman (4.0 IP, 5 K, 3 BB, 4 H, 3 ER) allowing a two-run home run in what was his first start of the season.

Hartman's day came to an end after allowing a leadoff single in the fifth, and the Eagles jumped on the pitching change, putting up a half dozen runs in the frame.

Peter Michael (0.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 4 ER) took over for Hartman, but the right-hander gave up a RBI double and two RBI single before getting the hook. Joe Olson (0.1 IP, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) was the next reliever out of the bullpen, and the lefty then promptly surrendered a three-run homer.

Right-hander Zane Stahl (1.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) was able to to stop the bleeding in the fifth and put up a zero in the sixth as well, but MSU wasn't done - plating four more runs in the seventh. Southpaw T.J. Schlageter (0.1 IP, 2 BB, 2 H, 4 ER) allowed an RBI single, right-hander Jack Brown (0.1 IP, BB) surrendered a sacrifice fly and bases loaded HBP, and left-hander Casen Murphy (1.1 IP, 2 K, 2 BB) issued a bases loaded walk.

Murphy would go on to post a zero in the eighth, but the Eagles weren't done, adding one more run in the ninth. Left-hander Bryce Koch (0.0 IP, 2 BB, ER) was pulled without recording a single out, leaving fellow lefty Nicholas Ballard (1.0 IP, 3 K, 1 H) to finish the game - but not before he gave up an RBI double.

Additionally, the Cardinals' comeback efforts at the plate fell well short. Over the final four innings after MSU raced out in front, they collected just three runs. Crain hit an RBI double in the sixth, then two more runs came home in then seventh off an RBI single from Baker and error in the field.

Next up for Louisville, they'll host Seton Hall for a three-game weekend series. First pitch is slated for Friday, Mar. 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

(Photo of Alex Alicea: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

