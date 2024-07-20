Louisville Report

Game Day Live Blog: The Ville vs. UKnighted | TBT First Round

The Louisville men's basketball alumni team opens up their run in The Basketball Tournament against the Bellarmine men's basketball alumni team.

Matthew McGavic

The Ville guards Peyton Siva (3) and Russ Smith (6)
The Ville guards Peyton Siva (3) and Russ Smith (6) / Ben J. Solo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day has finally returned for "The Ville." After making their debut in The Basketball Tournament (or TBT) last summer, the Louisville men's basketball alumni team set to lace 'em up again for the 2024 iteration of the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament.

Like last year, The Ville has no shortage of former Cardinals, with several of the most notable from the late-2000's onwards taking part. Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Chane Behanan, and Chinanu Onuaku are all making return appearances; Chris Jones is making his debut with The Ville; while Montrezl Harrell, David Johnson and Dillon Avare will be making their TBT debuts. Reece Gaines is serving as head coach this year, with Luke Hancock and Keith Oddo joining as assistants.

Their first round matchup this year has some local flavor to it, as The Ville will be taking on the Bellarmine men's basketball alumni team "UKnighted." Several notable former Knights are taking part, such as Dylan Penn, Jeremy Kindle and A.J. Pacher.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis at the link below.

No. 2 The Ville vs. No. 7 UKnighted Game Day Feed

(Photo of Peyton Siva, Russ Smith: Ben J. Solo)

Matthew McGavic

MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

